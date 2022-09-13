Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,319 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $78,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

