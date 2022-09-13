Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $47.58 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,832 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $47,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. 20,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Bruker Profile

Get Rating

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

