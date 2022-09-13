Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $50.63 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,492 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.56% of Middleby worth $50,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $5.79 on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.96. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.