Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $89.05 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,765 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $89,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066,052. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.