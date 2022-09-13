Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 753.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.96% of Autoliv worth $64,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,013,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 295,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 226,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Stock Down 3.6 %

Autoliv stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

