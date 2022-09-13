Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $36.98 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.47% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $8,305,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Envista by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

