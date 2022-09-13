Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $38.34 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 736,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 41,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,254. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

