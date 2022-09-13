Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $42.48 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.27% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,231. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

