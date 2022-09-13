Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $107.99 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 357,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,991,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

ISRG traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,249. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

