Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 4,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,172,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $16.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.21. 93,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,095. The stock has a market cap of $481.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

