American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,583 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for about 1.0% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 480,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,873,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

