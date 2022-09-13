American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,652. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
