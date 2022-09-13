American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,652. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

