Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF stock remained flat at $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

