Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $234.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.