Amon (AMN) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Amon (AMN) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $110,504.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

