Amp Market Capitalization Reaches $253.02 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Amp has a market capitalization of $253.02 million and $15.77 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.
Amp Coin Profile
Amp was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
