Amp Market Capitalization Reaches $253.02 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Amp has a market capitalization of $253.02 million and $15.77 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amp alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Amp Coin Profile

Amp was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.