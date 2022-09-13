Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $85.71

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

