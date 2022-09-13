Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) PT at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

ESMT stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,058.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EngageSmart by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.