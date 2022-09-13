Analyzing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 3 7 0 2.70 Amerant Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 163.32%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UniCredit and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 27.91% 9.61% 0.96%

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Amerant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.25 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.47 $112.92 million $2.90 9.28

Amerant Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

