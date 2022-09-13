Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $47.14 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $47.14 million and approximately $88.44 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008068 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000664 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

