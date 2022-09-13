Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

AHCHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 33,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

