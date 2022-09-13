Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,548. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $446,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

