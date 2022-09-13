Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

