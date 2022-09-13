ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

