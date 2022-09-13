ARCS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $599,418.59 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $599,418.59 and approximately $162,077.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARCS has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.
ARCS Coin Profile
ARCS’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
