Ardian France SA Decreases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Ardian France SA reduced its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,716 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 100.0% of Ardian France SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ardian France SA owned about 1.52% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $115,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock valued at $128,730,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

