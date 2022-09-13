argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 2.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of argenx worth $110,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in argenx by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 68.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

argenx Trading Down 0.9 %

ARGX stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $384.71. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,887. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

