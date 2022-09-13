Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 380,170 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -35.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

