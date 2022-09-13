Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of ARWR opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

