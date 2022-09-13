Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of ARTEU remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.