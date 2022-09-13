Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AINC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Ashford Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AINC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

