Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,630 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated British Foods to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,406 ($16.99) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,406.00.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

