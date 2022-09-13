ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 32,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219. ASX has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.7809 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

