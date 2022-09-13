Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Holdings Lifted by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,494 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUS remained flat at $9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 274,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,841. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

