Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.95% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $98,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ASZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,782. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.