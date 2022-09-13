Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 2,120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AATC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.08%.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

