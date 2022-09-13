Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,716 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.67% of Avanti Acquisition worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 38.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 678,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 188,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 26.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,245,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 257,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 815,211 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

