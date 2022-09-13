Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aviva

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

