Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
