Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Up 1,524.3% in August

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, an increase of 1,524.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

AYLA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 5,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,764. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. Equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

