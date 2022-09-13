B-cube.ai Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,462.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $23,462.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded up 57% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.
B-cube.ai Profile
B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,708,662 coins and its circulating supply is 11,270,807 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai.
B-cube.ai Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for B-cube.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B-cube.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.