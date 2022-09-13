Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

