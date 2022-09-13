Bancroft Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
BCV stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $33.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.