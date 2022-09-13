Bancroft Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Further Reading

