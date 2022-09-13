Bank of America Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $106.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $90.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magna International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Magna International by 9,929.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

