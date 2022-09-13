Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €800.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €800.00 ($816.33) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Kering Trading Up 1.5 %

Kering stock opened at €530.10 ($540.92) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €527.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €525.86.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

