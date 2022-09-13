Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 193,174 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,174 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $39,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IJR stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.