Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 7,143 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $49,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.09. 19,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,566. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69.

