Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,468 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,257,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. 129,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,526. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
