Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 110,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,676,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

COST traded down $17.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.31. 60,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,054. The stock has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.83 and a 200 day moving average of $520.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

