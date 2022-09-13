Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3,525.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,859 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,917,000 after buying an additional 1,149,468 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,934,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,651,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,582. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

