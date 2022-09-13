Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 109,316 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 198,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,327. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $371.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

